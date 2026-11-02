RIL shares jump 6% as company reports record quarterly performance

RIL's EBITDA also saw a significant jump, rising to ₹62,409 crore from ₹54,067 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's operating profit margin (OPM) improved to 18.8% from 17.3%.

Net profit for Q3 stood at ₹29,550 crore as against ₹23,196 crore in the June quarter.

This stellar financial performance has led Goldman Sachs to maintain its 'Buy' rating on Reliance Industries with a target price of ₹1,840 per share.