Rillet raises $100 million Series C, now valued at $1B

Rillet is on a roll: it has landed more than 600 corporate clients and doubled its annual recurring revenue in just three months.

CEO and co-founder Nicolas Kopp shared that investors jumped on board fast. The round wrapped up in less than 48 hours after Rillet hit major milestones, including teaming up with an alliance with EY.

With more than $200 million raised since launch, Rillet is quickly becoming a standout name in the SaaS world.