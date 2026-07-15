Rime raises $24 million led by M13 to scale voice AI
Rime, a San Francisco-based startup, has scored $24 million in new funding to level up its voice AI tech for industries like healthcare, airlines, and fintech.
The round was led by M13 Ventures with backing from Twilio Ventures and others.
Founded in 2022, Rime is all about making voice interactions smoother and more accurate for real-world business needs.
Rime names Rafael Valle chief scientist
Rime's AI models use their own conversational data and a phoneme-based system to nail tricky industry terms, so companies don't have to waste time on endless tweaks.
The new cash will help them grow their team and boost model development. They've also brought on Rafael Valle, formerly of Meta and NVIDIA, as chief scientist.
With clients like Mayo Clinic already on board, Rime is focusing hard on building fast, reliable voice tools for regulated spaces like healthcare and fintech.
As investor Morgan Blumberg puts it, "Rime's approach of pushing forward on the best model with low latency and high reliability in a regulated environment stands out."