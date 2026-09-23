Rio.ai raises ₹43.08cr pre-Series A led by Version One Ventures
Business
Rio.ai, a health tech startup founded by Ankur Agrawal and Amit Ahuja, has bagged ₹43.08 crore in pre-Series A funding.
The round was led by Version One Ventures, with Xeed Ventures, Good Capital, and Amplify Partner also joining in.
Their goal? Making it way easier and faster to get medicines and health care essentials using AI-driven quick-commerce.
Plans to expand after ₹170cr valuation
With this fresh funding, Rio.ai plans to ramp up operations and expand its reach.
After the round, the company is valued at about ₹170 crore.
Xeed Ventures now holds the biggest stake at 21.11%, followed by Good Capital (17.07%), Version One Ventures (12.86%), while founders Agrawal and Ahuja each keep a solid 17.5% share.