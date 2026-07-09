Rishabh Agarwal leaves Meta to launch AI research venture Business Jul 09, 2026

Rishabh Agarwal, an IIT Bombay alum and AI researcher, left a multi-million-dollar job at Meta (he says it was "an order of magnitude higher" than $1 million).

After just five months at Meta's Superintelligence Labs, he decided to take what he calls "a different kind of risk" and start his own venture.