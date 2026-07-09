Rishabh Agarwal leaves Meta to launch AI research venture
Business
Rishabh Agarwal, an IIT Bombay alum and AI researcher, left a multi-million-dollar job at Meta (he says it was "an order of magnitude higher" than $1 million).
After just five months at Meta's Superintelligence Labs, he decided to take what he calls "a different kind of risk" and start his own venture.
Agarwal joins Periodic Labs founding team
In 2025, Agarwal joined as a founding member of Periodic Labs to create AI tools that help scientists come up with new ideas in materials, medicine, and physics.
With support from NVIDIA and Jeff Bezos, the startup is already making waves as a promising force in AI-driven research.