Rishi Kohli at Moneycontrol: AI surge continues but needs selectivity
The big AI stock surge isn't over, but it's getting more selective, according to Rishi Kohli, chief investment officer at Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund.
At the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit on June 30, 2026, he pointed out that while some AI companies are still crushing it with earnings growth, others have gotten pretty expensive.
His main message: investors now need to be choosier about where they put their money in the AI space.
Kohli recommends peg ratio, warns volatility
Kohli suggests looking beyond just price or earnings and focusing on the PEG (price/earnings to growth) ratio for a fuller picture.
He believes many global AI stocks still look good if you use this approach.
Kohli also warned that after such a strong run-up, markets could get bumpy, but he thinks the AI trend has staying power if you stick with companies showing steady growth.