Rishi Kohli at Moneycontrol: AI surge continues but needs selectivity Business Jun 30, 2026

The big AI stock surge isn't over, but it's getting more selective, according to Rishi Kohli, chief investment officer at Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund.

At the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit on June 30, 2026, he pointed out that while some AI companies are still crushing it with earnings growth, others have gotten pretty expensive.

His main message: investors now need to be choosier about where they put their money in the AI space.