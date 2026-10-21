Rising euro zone government yields squeeze banks, revive debt fears
Borrowing costs for euro zone governments are climbing fast, and that's making people nervous about another sovereign debt crisis like the one back in 2011.
Even though banks have stronger safety nets and tighter rules now, they're still feeling the squeeze: bank stocks have dropped by 10%, with French banks taking a big hit due to local money troubles.
Euro banks hold €4.3tn government bonds
Since the last crisis, banks have built up larger capital buffers and faced stricter regulations to stay safer.
By June 2026, euro zone banks held €4.3 trillion in government bonds, a huge sum.
But if these high borrowing costs stick around, banks could be forced to sell off investments at a loss, which isn't great for anyone's confidence in the system.
The European Central Bank is also pushing banks to diversify their investments so they aren't too tied to their home country's debt, but ongoing financial uncertainty keeps things tense for now.