Rising memory and component costs boost refurbished devices in India
Business
New phones and laptops are getting pricier in India, thanks to rising memory and component costs, so more people are turning to refurbished devices instead.
Refurbished smartphone sales are set to grow about 12% in 2026, while new phone sales could drop by 11%.
Laptops are seeing a similar trend, with double-digit growth for certified preowned models as buyers look for better deals.
Smartphone prices climb 10.4% to $302
Smartphone prices hit a record average of $302 in early 2026, a 10.4% jump from last year, and more than 85% of models got more expensive.
New launches cost up to 40% more than older versions.
To keep up with demand for affordable options, Samsung has expanded its certified refurbished program.