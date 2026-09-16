Rising oil and 10-year Treasury yield weigh on US stocks

Indian stocks followed the global mood, with the Nifty dropping to a five-month low and midcap shares falling over 2%.

The rupee also weakened to 95.96 per dollar from 95.55 on Friday, marking its sharpest single-day decline in two months.

While foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹2,977.86 crore from Indian equities, domestic investors tried to cushion the blow by buying up shares, but it wasn't enough to stop the slide.