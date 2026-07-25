Rising oil and weak rupee drag Indian stocks lower Friday
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Friday: Nifty dropped 102.15 points to close at 23,767.45, and Sensex slipped 331.6 points to finish at 76,059.77.
Both indexes fell over 1% earlier in the day before bouncing back a bit on Friday.
The main culprits? Rising oil prices and a weaker rupee.
Weekly Nifty and Sensex down 2.3%
Global jitters pushed Brent crude above $100 a barrel (before settling at $97.50), while the rupee kept sliding and US bond yields hit new highs.
For the week, Nifty and Sensex both lost about 2.3%, their biggest drop since early May and March, respectively.
Market volatility also spiked, with the Nifty VIX up more than 4%.