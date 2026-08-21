Rising RAM costs push budget TV prices higher in India
If you are eyeing a new budget TV, you might want to hurry: prices for 32-inch and 43-inch models are about to go up.
The reason? Random-access memory, or RAM, the memory chip that helps your smart TV load the platform and store the apps in the background, is getting more expensive.
The rising RAM prices are pushing starting prices higher, with the budget market facing the major hit.
Festive TV discounts unlikely to help
Budget TVs could get tricky for many buyers in India, but now finding a good deal could get tricky.
The warning says waiting for festive discounts probably will not help much this year: prices are expected to keep climbing or stock might run out fast.
Premium TVs are not as affected, but higher prices overall could mean more people stick with watching shows on their phones instead of upgrading to a TV.