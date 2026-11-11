Rising US inflation, Treasury yields push Bitcoin and Ethereum down

Bitcoin is hanging just above its key $73,100-$73,500 support range, while Ethereum's RSI near 30 shows sellers are in control as it approaches the $2,000 mark.

Big investors seem cautious too: $201 million left Bitcoin ETFs and $184.6 million exited Ethereum funds.

With talk of more US rate hikes but some relief from strong Chinese exports, most traders are staying careful for now.