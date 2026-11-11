Rising US inflation, Treasury yields push Bitcoin and Ethereum down
Crypto had a rough Wednesday: Bitcoin dropped 1.93% to $73,517, and Ethereum slid 3.29% to about $2,053.
Rising US inflation and Treasury yields are making things tough, pushing both coins toward important support zones.
Even though traditional markets are calmer lately, crypto is still feeling the heat.
Bitcoin, Ethereum see fund outflows
Bitcoin is hanging just above its key $73,100-$73,500 support range, while Ethereum's RSI near 30 shows sellers are in control as it approaches the $2,000 mark.
Big investors seem cautious too: $201 million left Bitcoin ETFs and $184.6 million exited Ethereum funds.
With talk of more US rate hikes but some relief from strong Chinese exports, most traders are staying careful for now.