RITES launches Abhikalp AI center across 13 transport sectors
RITES, the engineering consultancy for Indian Railways and transport, just rolled out Abhikalp, a new digital excellence center focused on bringing AI into everything it does.
The idea is to use tech like AI across its 13 sectors (think railways, ports, highways, metros, and airports) to boost both service quality and revenue by 2026-27.
As RITES CMD Rahul Mithal put it, each team now has to show how its tech upgrades actually make a difference.
VISTAR gives inspectors data driven tips
One standout from this push is VISTAR, an AI tool deployed last year that's changed how rail safety inspections happen.
Inspectors now get data-driven tips on which tracks need attention most.
Mithal described it as a diagnostic system that helps spot problems early and makes inspections faster and more accurate.