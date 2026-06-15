RITES launches Abhikalp AI center across 13 transport sectors Business Jun 15, 2026

RITES, the engineering consultancy for Indian Railways and transport, just rolled out Abhikalp, a new digital excellence center focused on bringing AI into everything it does.

The idea is to use tech like AI across its 13 sectors (think railways, ports, highways, metros, and airports) to boost both service quality and revenue by 2026-27.

As RITES CMD Rahul Mithal put it, each team now has to show how its tech upgrades actually make a difference.