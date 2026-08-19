Rivian-spun also raises $150 million for self-driving autonomous form factors
Business
Micromobility startup Also, spun out of Rivian last year, just scored $150 million in new funding.
They are putting this cash toward building self-driving tech and the simultaneous progression of multiple autonomous form factors.
With this round, Also has raised a hefty $455 million in under two years.
Also partners with DoorDash ships e-bikes
Rivian still owns a slice of Also and RJ Scaringe is on the board.
Earlier this year, Also teamed up with DoorDash to work on autonomous delivery vehicles and started shipping its first e-bikes (which go for about $4,500) after some delays.
More models are dropping this fall, so keep an eye out if you are into new ways to get around town.