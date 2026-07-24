Rivian sues US government over tariffs Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional

Rivian's CFO Claire McDonough says the refund could be in the "tens of millions," but since Supreme Court rulings don't mean automatic refunds, Rivian had to sue.

CEO RJ Scaringe explained those tariffs once made each vehicle thousands of dollars more expensive before dropping to just a few hundred per car by late 2025.

As Rivian gears up for new launches and aims for profitability by 2028, every dollar counts, especially with CBP still holding back billions in refunds across industries.