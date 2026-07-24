Rivian sues US government over tariffs Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional
Rivian, the electric-vehicle automaker, is taking the US government to court to get back millions it paid in tariffs from President Trump's "Liberation Day" taxes: tariffs that were later ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.
The lawsuit, filed July 23, 2026, specifically calls out US Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, and its commissioner.
Rivian seeks tens of millions
Rivian's CFO Claire McDonough says the refund could be in the "tens of millions," but since Supreme Court rulings don't mean automatic refunds, Rivian had to sue.
CEO RJ Scaringe explained those tariffs once made each vehicle thousands of dollars more expensive before dropping to just a few hundred per car by late 2025.
As Rivian gears up for new launches and aims for profitability by 2028, every dollar counts, especially with CBP still holding back billions in refunds across industries.