Rivian's financial woes deepen, leading to grim profit forecast Business Aug 06, 2025

Rivian just lowered its profit forecast for this year, now aiming to simply break even instead of making a small gain.

Blame it on new US tariffs that are bumping up vehicle costs and policy changes that slashed the company's regulatory credit revenue.

What stings more: their $206 million Q1 gross profit flipped to a loss in Q2.