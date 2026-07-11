Rizwan Koita: India's hospital AI faces skill and India-specific gaps Business Jul 11, 2026

India's push for digital health and AI in hospitals is hitting some big roadblocks, mainly a shortage of technology skills and the need for solutions that actually fit local needs.

Rizwan Koita, co-founder of the Koita Foundation and NABH chairperson, said limited technical expertise in hospitals and the need for India-specific solutions are key barriers.

The Koita Foundation was set up around 2017; Rizwan Koita became actively involved only after 2021.

It is working with governments, NGOs, and universities to help close these gaps.