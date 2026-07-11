Rizwan Koita: India's hospital AI faces skill and India-specific gaps
India's push for digital health and AI in hospitals is hitting some big roadblocks, mainly a shortage of technology skills and the need for solutions that actually fit local needs.
Rizwan Koita, co-founder of the Koita Foundation and NABH chairperson, said limited technical expertise in hospitals and the need for India-specific solutions are key barriers.
The Koita Foundation was set up around 2017; Rizwan Koita became actively involved only after 2021.
It is working with governments, NGOs, and universities to help close these gaps.
Koita Foundation builds AI centers, standards
To grow healthcare talent, the Koita Foundation set up Centers of Excellence at IIT Bombay and Ashoka University focused on AI in healthcare.
Their work with the National Cancer Grid and IndiaAI Mission has already brought AI-powered cancer care to 350 hospitals.
Plus, through NABH, they've created digital health standards (certifying 250 hospitals so far) to make sure new technology actually works for Indian healthcare.