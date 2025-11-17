RJ Corp bets big on Andhra with ₹1,743cr solar plant Business Nov 17, 2025

RJ Corp's Voltsun is putting ₹1,743 crore into a new solar cell and module factory in Naidupeta SEZ, Andhra Pradesh.

Backed by the state's clean energy drive under CM N Chandrababu Naidu, the project will create at least 415 jobs.

The government has also pitched in by offering 37 acres at concessional rates to get things rolling.