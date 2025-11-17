Next Article
RJ Corp bets big on Andhra with ₹1,743cr solar plant
Business
RJ Corp's Voltsun is putting ₹1,743 crore into a new solar cell and module factory in Naidupeta SEZ, Andhra Pradesh.
Backed by the state's clean energy drive under CM N Chandrababu Naidu, the project will create at least 415 jobs.
The government has also pitched in by offering 37 acres at concessional rates to get things rolling.
Why this matters for Andhra (and beyond)
This move boosts Andhra Pradesh's reputation as a top spot for big investments—especially after it recently secured ₹5.2 lakh crore in energy sector commitments.
RJ Corp (led by Ravi Jaipuria) is doubling down on renewable energy and helping push India closer to its clean energy goals.