RMZ Group to invest over $35 billion in India
Business
Big moves ahead: RMZ Group is set to pump over $35 billion into India over the next five years, focusing on data centers, AI factories, and new office spaces.
This massive investment is expected to give a real boost to India's digital and commercial infrastructure.
RMZ splits funds: data centers, offices
RMZ will use a mix of debt, equity, and maybe even go public with an IPO.
About half the money goes into building high-capacity data centers in cities like Bangalore, Navi Mumbai, and Chennai, teaming up with Colt for this part.
The rest will upgrade office spaces and support retail and leisure spots, with RMZ targeting approximately 20% of annual commercial office absorption nationally, especially in tech hubs like Bangalore and Hyderabad.