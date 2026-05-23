Gold could hit $100,000 per ounce, says Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has warned of an impending stock market crash. He also predicts a massive surge in gold and silver prices. In a recent social media post, Kiyosaki cited veteran market strategist Jim Rickards's prediction that gold could eventually reach $100,000 per ounce. Currently, gold is trading at around $4,500 per ounce while silver is priced at approximately $75 per ounce.

Market insight Kiyosaki's warning amid global economic uncertainties Kiyosaki's comments come as global markets are already dealing with high geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation fears, rising government debt and uncertainty over central bank policy. He stressed that "the best investors are able to see the future and take action." His latest warning has reignited discussions about a possible major financial reset that may push investors toward hard assets like gold and silver.

Investment strategy Gold prices fell on Friday For years, Kiyosaki has been advocating for investing in real assets such as gold, silver, and Bitcoin instead of relying on paper currencies or traditional financial assets. His latest comments reinforce this long-standing view. Gold prices fell on Friday and were headed for a second consecutive weekly loss, as rising crude oil prices kept inflation worries elevated and strengthened expectations of a possible US interest rate hike.

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