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Home / News / Business News / Gold could hit $100,000 per ounce, says Robert Kiyosaki
Gold could hit $100,000 per ounce, says Robert Kiyosaki
Gold is currently trading at around $4,500/ounce

Gold could hit $100,000 per ounce, says Robert Kiyosaki

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 23, 2026
05:14 pm
What's the story

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has warned of an impending stock market crash. He also predicts a massive surge in gold and silver prices. In a recent social media post, Kiyosaki cited veteran market strategist Jim Rickards's prediction that gold could eventually reach $100,000 per ounce. Currently, gold is trading at around $4,500 per ounce while silver is priced at approximately $75 per ounce.

Market insight

Kiyosaki's warning amid global economic uncertainties

Kiyosaki's comments come as global markets are already dealing with high geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation fears, rising government debt and uncertainty over central bank policy. He stressed that "the best investors are able to see the future and take action." His latest warning has reignited discussions about a possible major financial reset that may push investors toward hard assets like gold and silver.

Investment strategy

Gold prices fell on Friday

For years, Kiyosaki has been advocating for investing in real assets such as gold, silver, and Bitcoin instead of relying on paper currencies or traditional financial assets. His latest comments reinforce this long-standing view. Gold prices fell on Friday and were headed for a second consecutive weekly loss, as rising crude oil prices kept inflation worries elevated and strengthened expectations of a possible US interest rate hike.

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Economic impact

Crude oil prices rise

Crude oil prices rose amid skepticism over the success of ongoing US-Iran peace talks, fueling fears of energy supply disruptions. Meanwhile, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields trimmed earlier declines and continued hovering near their highest levels in over a year. This has lowered appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

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