Wars can be financially beneficial for you, says Robert Kiyosaki

Amid the escalating Iran -US-Israel conflict and skyrocketing oil prices, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has warned that wars can be financially beneficial for some. He emphasized the potential risks of inflation , increasing debt levels, and wealth erosion. Kiyosaki also stressed on the importance of financial education and disciplined investing during these uncertain times.

Personal insight Kiyosaki recounts Vietnam war Kiyosaki, a Vietnam War veteran, shared his personal experiences of serving in the military twice between 1966 and 1972. He lost many friends during this time. "I returned to Vietnam three weeks ago to find my own answers, say goodbye to lost friends, and make peace with myself," he said. The author expressed concern for those killed or injured in the ongoing conflict and those who will suffer financially due to inflation at home.

Financial wisdom Stressing importance of financial education Kiyosaki stressed on the need for financial education during both peacetime and wartime. He said, "Your greatest asset is you, and your choices as to what financial education you choose to put into your brain." The author also hinted that wars could be an opportunity for individuals to become smarter and wealthier if they choose their financial education wisely.

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Market forecast Kiyosaki forecasts profits from 2026 market crash In a previous post, Kiyosaki reiterated his belief that investors could profit from a potential market crash in 2026. This prediction is based on forecasts by French astrologer Nostradamus in the 1500s and Edgar Cayce in the early 1900s. He also revealed his own investment strategy of buying small assets, holding them for years, and rarely selling them.

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