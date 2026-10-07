Robinhood adds $25 million in bitcoin to corporate balance sheet

Robinhood, the U.S.-based financial services company, has added $25 million worth of bitcoin to its own balance sheet.

The announcement came from Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crypto and International, at the Digital Asset Summit (DAS) Asia conference.

By making this move, Robinhood is showing it's serious about crypto, joining companies like Tesla and Block that also hold bitcoin as part of their corporate assets.