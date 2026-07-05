Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev told CNBC AI could manage investing
Robinhood's CEO Vlad Tenev is imagining a future where AI handles your investments for you.
He told CNBC that AI won't just help with research: it could soon track market trends, spot opportunities, rebalance your portfolio, and even make trades based on your goals and risk level.
Tenev thinks this shift will let regular people use strategies once reserved for big financial players.
Robinhood rolls out adaptive AI tools
Unlike old-school algorithms that stick to set rules, new AI agents can learn and adapt almost on their own.
Robinhood has already rolled out some AI tools, though Robinhood has said investors are still in charge of their choices, for now.
As tech giants like OpenAI and Google push AI forward, finance could see major changes, making smart investment tools more accessible to everyone.