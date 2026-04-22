Robinhood invests $75 million in OpenAI for everyday investors
Business
Robinhood just invested $75 million in OpenAI (the ChatGPT creators), giving regular folks a shot at private tech deals that used to be Silicon Valley only.
Announced Wednesday, April 22, 2026, this move also patches up past disagreements between the two companies and signals a fresh start.
Robinhood fund launched in March
Launched in March, Robinhood's venture fund is all about breaking down barriers so everyday investors can get in on major startups, not just big-name venture capital firms.
The news even gave Robinhood's stock a nice 3.6% boost before markets opened.