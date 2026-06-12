Robinhood latency affects SpaceX Nasdaq debut as shares open $150 Business Jun 12, 2026

SpaceX's big Nasdaq debut got off to a rocky start for Robinhood users as customers experienced latency and intermittent issues during the first minutes of trading.

Robinhood said it saw record-breaking traffic today, but had things back up by early afternoon.

Meanwhile, SpaceX shares made a splash, opening at $150, which is 11% above its offering price.