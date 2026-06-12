Robinhood latency affects SpaceX Nasdaq debut as shares open $150
Business
SpaceX's big Nasdaq debut got off to a rocky start for Robinhood users as customers experienced latency and intermittent issues during the first minutes of trading.
Robinhood said it saw record-breaking traffic today, but had things back up by early afternoon.
Meanwhile, SpaceX shares made a splash, opening at $150, which is 11% above its offering price.
SpaceX launches 29 Starlink satellites
While Robinhood struggled, other platforms like Fidelity and Schwab handled the rush just fine.
The IPO drew huge interest from institutions and retail investors, with major players like BlackRock eyeing billions in shares.
To top it off, SpaceX also launched 29 Starlink satellites on the same day, a double win for Elon Musk's team.