Robinhood launches 2nd venture fund RVII, raises $225.5 million on NYSE

Robinhood just rolled out its second venture fund, RVII, aiming to let regular folks invest in early-stage private companies (something usually reserved for big players).

The fund raised $225.5 million through an IPO on the NYSE, selling shares at $25 each (though trading kicked off a bit lower at $22.50).

This move follows its first fund, which Robinhood listed in March, focused more on late-stage startups.