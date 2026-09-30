Robinhood launches AI agents, crypto perpetual futures, weekend stock trading
Robinhood just dropped a bunch of new features at its HOOD Summit in Houston.
Now, you can use AI-powered agents to automate your trades, try out cryptocurrency perpetual futures with up to 10-to-1 leverage, and even trade US stocks on weekends.
They've also extended options trading hours and added new contracts based on company earnings, basically giving active traders way more ways to play the market.
Robinhood exceeds 150,000 agentic accounts
The new AI agents (built with OpenAI or Anthropic tech) help users analyze markets and automate trades: more than 150,000 agentic accounts have already jumped in.
Eligible US customers can soon trade bitcoin and ether perpetual futures through Robinhood Derivatives and Bitstamp without worrying about expiration dates.
With these updates, Robinhood is clearly trying to stand out from big names like Schwab and Fidelity by making trading simpler, faster, and a bit more fun for everyone.