Robinhood records busiest day as SpaceX debuts on Nasdaq
Business
Robinhood had its busiest day ever on Friday, June 12, 2026, thanks to SpaceX finally landing on the Nasdaq.
Trading kicked off at 11:47am. ET, and SpaceX shares shot up by 11% right out of the gate, sending the company's value soaring past $2 trillion.
This move also made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire.
SpaceX trades $42B in 1 hour
In just one hour, a staggering 263 million SpaceX shares were traded, worth about $42 billion.
The rush was so intense that some Robinhood users experienced slowdowns, but things were quickly back to normal.
With only 4% of SpaceX shares up for grabs in this IPO, demand was sky-high and prices could swing a lot as trading continues.