Robinhood records busiest day as SpaceX debuts on Nasdaq Business Jun 12, 2026

Robinhood had its busiest day ever on Friday, June 12, 2026, thanks to SpaceX finally landing on the Nasdaq.

Trading kicked off at 11:47am. ET, and SpaceX shares shot up by 11% right out of the gate, sending the company's value soaring past $2 trillion.

This move also made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire.