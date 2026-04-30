Roblox names Sunil Rao managing director for India starting May

Rao to support Indian Roblox creators

Rao brings experience from places like AWS and Google, and he's all about helping Indian game studios and creators use Roblox's tools to level up their projects.

He'll also focus on keeping the platform safe for kids and meeting local rules.

According to Roblox's vice president, Zhen Fang, there's a ton of creative talent in India, so expect more support, free resources for coding and design skills, and a push to build an inclusive community for developers across the country.