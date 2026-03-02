'Robot wrangler' is a new tech job in LA
Business
In Los Angeles, there's a new gig in town—robot wranglers.
These are the people making sure Serve Robotics's 150 delivery bots (the ones bringing you DoorDash and Uber Eats) stay charged, on track, and moving fast, especially during those hectic evening rushes.
Responsibilities of a robot wrangler
Robot wranglers do more than monitor screens—they rescue bots stuck in potholes, flip them upright if they topple over, and guide them through areas with spotty network coverage.
Sometimes they even have to deal with run-ins with Waymo cars or handle people messing with the robots.
Job pays $24-$26 an hour
The job pays about $24-$26 an hour (roughly $54K a year). Serve Robotics spun off from Uber.
As robot deliveries expand across LA, CEO Ali Kashani says these hands-on tech jobs will keep growing too.