Roche to acquire 89bio for $3.5 billion

Roche's big bet on tackling obesity and related health issues

This isn't just another business headline—Roche is making a real push into tackling obesity and related health issues that affect millions worldwide.

The star of the deal is pegozafermin, a promising drug in late-stage trials for MASH (a serious liver disease linked to obesity).

With this buyout expected to wrap up by late 2025, it follows Roche's recent multi-billion dollar investments in similar companies—showing they're betting big on solving some of today's toughest health problems.