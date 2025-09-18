Roche to acquire 89bio for $3.5 billion
Roche, a major player in healthcare, just announced plans to buy 89bio—a company working on new treatments for liver and metabolic diseases—for as much as $3.5 billion.
The deal values 89bio at $2.4 billion upfront, with the rest tied to future milestones.
This move is aimed at strengthening Roche's position in obesity, liver, and cardiometabolic diseases.
Roche's big bet on tackling obesity and related health issues
This isn't just another business headline—Roche is making a real push into tackling obesity and related health issues that affect millions worldwide.
The star of the deal is pegozafermin, a promising drug in late-stage trials for MASH (a serious liver disease linked to obesity).
With this buyout expected to wrap up by late 2025, it follows Roche's recent multi-billion dollar investments in similar companies—showing they're betting big on solving some of today's toughest health problems.