Rocket Lab to buy Iridium for $8B, enters satellite market
Business
Rocket Lab has agreed to buy satellite company Iridium for $8 billion, marking a big shift from launching rockets to connecting the world through satellites.
Now, Rocket Lab gets Iridium's worldwide network and valuable wireless spectrum, basically giving it a fast pass into the satellite communications game.
Acquisition pits Rocket Lab against Starlink
By buying an existing network, Rocket Lab skips the hassle (and cost) of building one from scratch.
Founder Sir Peter Beck says teaming up means cheaper launches and easier upgrades for its satellites.
This move also puts Rocket Lab in direct competition with giants like SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon-backed projects, as it looks to grab a bigger slice of the space internet market, without dropping its rocket launch business.