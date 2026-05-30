Rockstar Games developers form first-ever union
What's the story
In a historic move, employees at Rockstar Games have announced the formation of their first-ever labor union. The newly formed organization, called the Rockstar Game Workers Union, is affiliated with the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB). It represents staff members from all five UK offices of the company: Edinburgh, London, Leeds, Lincoln and Dundee.
Objectives
Union demands end to 'crunch' periods
The newly formed union is focusing on a number of key workplace issues such as pay transparency, flexible working hours, and an end to "crunch" periods. These are long periods of intense work leading up to a major game release. The union's formation comes in response to the firing of 31 members in October 2025, which sparked widespread protests outside several Rockstar studios.
Legal dispute
IWGB condemned mass firing as 'union busting'
The IWGB condemned the mass firing as "the most blatant and ruthless act of union busting in the history of the games industry." However, Rockstar Games defended its actions by claiming that these employees were dismissed for "gross misconduct" related to leaking confidential information. The IWGB has since filed a legal claim against Rockstar over what it considers unfair dismissal.
Tribunal ruling
Legal battle against dismissal ongoing
In January 2026, a UK employment tribunal denied the dismissed workers interim pay. The case is still pending in court. The Rockstar Game Workers Union has now gone public to raise funds for their legal defense against this ruling. The timing of their announcement coincides with the upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in November, which is expected to draw global attention toward Rockstar Games and its new union.