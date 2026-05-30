Rockstar Games developers form first-ever union

In a historic move, employees at Rockstar Games have announced the formation of their first-ever labor union. The newly formed organization, called the Rockstar Game Workers Union, is affiliated with the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB). It represents staff members from all five UK offices of the company: Edinburgh, London, Leeds, Lincoln and Dundee.

Objectives Union demands end to 'crunch' periods The newly formed union is focusing on a number of key workplace issues such as pay transparency, flexible working hours, and an end to "crunch" periods. These are long periods of intense work leading up to a major game release. The union's formation comes in response to the firing of 31 members in October 2025, which sparked widespread protests outside several Rockstar studios.

Legal dispute IWGB condemned mass firing as 'union busting' The IWGB condemned the mass firing as "the most blatant and ruthless act of union busting in the history of the games industry." However, Rockstar Games defended its actions by claiming that these employees were dismissed for "gross misconduct" related to leaking confidential information. The IWGB has since filed a legal claim against Rockstar over what it considers unfair dismissal.

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