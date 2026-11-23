Rohini and Nandan Nilekani back Apurva.ai 'Open call to reimagine'
Apurva.ai, supported by Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, just launched the "Open Call to Reimagine," an invite for NGOs and social enterprises to pitch creative ways to solve stubborn social problems.
It's looking for real-world issues in program delivery or measuring impact, but heads-up: this isn't a funding offer.
Apurva.ai prioritizes practical solutions over AI
The focus is on reimagining how we approach problem-solving by looking at what's working (and what's not) in current systems.
You don't have to use AI or fancy tech unless it actually helps.
Apurva.ai already works with groups like SELCO Foundation in India and Resilience Action Network Africa, aiming for genuine collaboration, not product demos or grant competitions.