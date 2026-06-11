Rolls Royce discusses SMR deployment with India following SHANTI Act
Rolls-Royce is chatting with the Indian government about rolling out small modular reactors (SMRs) to help boost the country's nuclear energy.
This move follows the new SHANTI Act, which lets private companies join India's nuclear sector and supports a big goal: ramping up nuclear capacity from 8 GW to 100 GW by 2047.
Sashi Mukundan: SMRs meet data demand
According to Sashi Mukundan, Rolls-Royce's Executive Vice President for Transformation in India, SMRs could deliver steady and flexible power, especially as data centers powered by AI and cloud tech are using more electricity than ever.
Demand is set to jump from 13 TWh in 2024 all the way to 57 TWh by 2030.
Rolls Royce plans Indian SMR partnerships
Rolls-Royce plans to team up with Indian companies.
While talks are just getting started, they see SMRs as a long-term fix for powering data centers that need reliable energy around the clock.