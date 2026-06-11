Rolls Royce discusses SMR deployment with India following SHANTI Act

Sashi Mukundan: SMRs meet data demand

According to Sashi Mukundan, Rolls-Royce's Executive Vice President for Transformation in India, SMRs could deliver steady and flexible power, especially as data centers powered by AI and cloud tech are using more electricity than ever.

Demand is set to jump from 13 TWh in 2024 all the way to 57 TWh by 2030.