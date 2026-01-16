Rolls-Royce just made India its 3rd 'home market'—here's why that matters
Rolls-Royce is officially calling India its third "home market," signaling a big shift in how the company sees its future.
The plan? Go all-in on jet engines, naval tech, land systems, and advanced manufacturing here.
Sashi Mukundan from Rolls-Royce said the company is looking to position India as a strategic market, citing plans for MRO, supply-chain expansion and other investments.
What's changing for India?
Rolls-Royce wants to double what it sources from Indian suppliers and just launched a bigger innovation center in India—think of it as their new HQ for digital and engineering teams working on aerospace and defense.
Mukundan has said the company is considering further investments, plus deeper partnerships with Indian companies in aviation and defense tech.
Why should you care?
This move means more high-tech jobs, fresh opportunities for young engineers, and tighter UK-India ties in cutting-edge industries.
If you're into tech or dreaming about working on next-gen planes or ships, this could put India right at the center of global innovation.