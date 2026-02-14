Rolls-Royce offers to make jet engines for India's AMCA fighters
Rolls-Royce, with the UK government, has offered to co-develop a 120 kN class combat jet engine core with India for its upcoming AMCA fighter jets.
What's cool? India gets full tech transfer, IP rights, and its own design and manufacturing hubs—so it's a big step toward homegrown defense tech.
Rolls-Royce's CEO met PM Modi recently
This partnership could more than double the supported workforce in India to approximately 10,000 people and could lead to a 10-fold increase in the company's supply chain sourcing from India.
Small businesses stand to gain a lot, too. Rolls-Royce's CEO even met PM Modi recently to talk about scaling up under Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Over 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines already in use by India
With over 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines already powering Indian defense gear—from jets and tanks to ships—this move deepens strategic ties between the two countries.
It also helps push India's self-reliance goals in defense manufacturing just that bit further.