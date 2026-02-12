Rolls-Royce to boost local sourcing in India by 10x
Rolls-Royce just announced a major expansion in India after CEO Tufan Erginbilgic met with PM Modi.
The plan? Boost local supply chain sourcing by 10 times and could support around 10,000 jobs.
It's all part of supporting India's Viksit Bharat vision for stronger security, energy, and infrastructure.
Rolls-Royce is all in on India's jet engine project
Rolls-Royce wants to co-develop a powerful combat jet engine with India, promising full tech transfer and IP rights to the country.
They'll set up a design center and manufacturing here too—calling it the fastest way for India to build its own advanced engines.
The plan also includes power solutions for infrastructure
Beyond jets, Rolls-Royce is exploring opportunities to localize and manufacture engines for the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, and potentially offer power solutions for key infrastructure.
This ramp-up could open doors for lots of small businesses across the country—building on decades of partnership between Rolls-Royce and Indian industry.