Rolls-Royce to boost local sourcing in India by 10x

Rolls-Royce wants to co-develop a powerful combat jet engine with India, promising full tech transfer and IP rights to the country. They'll set up a design center and manufacturing here too—calling it the fastest way for India to build its own advanced engines.

The plan also includes power solutions for infrastructure

Beyond jets, Rolls-Royce is exploring opportunities to localize and manufacture engines for the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, and potentially offer power solutions for key infrastructure.

This ramp-up could open doors for lots of small businesses across the country—building on decades of partnership between Rolls-Royce and Indian industry.