Rolls-Royce to invest $1.2B in India defense sector

Rolls-Royce wants to design next-gen fighter jet engines for India's AMCA project—right here in India. They're also promising to hand over tech and intellectual property so Indian companies get a real shot at building world-class defense gear.

Expanding their Bengaluru center into the biggest 1 worldwide

The company will firm up two MoUs with Indian defense PSUs for tank and combat vehicle engines.

They're teaming up with local giants like HAL and Bharat Forge, ramping up R&D, and expanding their Bengaluru center into the biggest one worldwide.

For anyone interested in tech or engineering—or just rooting for more "made-in-India" breakthroughs—this is worth watching.