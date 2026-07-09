ROR in India must declare foreign assets held in 2025

Indirect beneficiaries must report foreign assets

Even if you just benefit from or have an indirect stake in foreign assets, you have to report them.

NRIs and Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR) people are off the hook unless their status changes to ROR that year.

Miss out on reporting or get the details wrong? You could face a penalty of ₹10 lakh under the Black Money Act, so double-check your residential status and make sure your ITR form includes Schedule FA.