Rosatom, Adani and Reliance discuss India nuclear expansion to 100GW
Russia's Rosatom is in talks with Indian power giants Adani and Reliance to help India ramp up its nuclear energy, from just 1.6% of India's total installed capacity of 556.85 GW today to a bold 100 gigawatts target by 2047, thanks to the SHANTI Act of 2025.
The idea is to bring in private investment, nuclear technologies, and boost clean energy options as India looks for smarter ways to meet growing electricity needs.
Rosatom achieves 50% localization at Kudankulam
Rosatom isn't just bringing tech: They're also focusing on making more equipment locally, building on their 50% localization success at Kudankulam.
This means less reliance on imports and more support for "Make in India."
With experience constructing nuclear power plants worldwide, Rosatom's talks with Indian companies could open doors for more private players and help shape a stronger, more self-reliant energy future for India.