Rosatom, Adani and Reliance discuss India nuclear expansion to 100GW

Russia's Rosatom is in talks with Indian power giants Adani and Reliance to help India ramp up its nuclear energy, from just 1.6% of India's total installed capacity of 556.85 GW today to a bold 100 gigawatts target by 2047, thanks to the SHANTI Act of 2025.

The idea is to bring in private investment, nuclear technologies, and boost clean energy options as India looks for smarter ways to meet growing electricity needs.