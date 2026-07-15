Route Mobile plans AI platform after ₹34cr Helter Technologies deal
Route Mobile, a Mumbai-based tech company, plans to roll out a new AI-driven customer engagement platform across Latin America, West Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia.
This expansion follows its recent acquisition of the AI-driven omnichannel customer engagement business of Helter Technologies for ₹34 crore and aims to boost revenue from services beyond just SMS.
Platform integrates channels and automates chats
The new platform will blend AI automation with Route Mobile's current channels like SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, and email.
Chief Strategy Officer and Investor Relations Officer Vinay Binyala says these smarter tools will help businesses connect with customers more easily and automate chats.
Route Mobile also plans to offer flexible pricing (think pay-as-you-go or bundled deals) to fit different business needs.