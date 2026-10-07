Rowena Bird: Lush plans 30 India stores in 5 years
Business
Lush, the British cosmetics brand, whose founders created the bath bomb, plans to reach 30 stores across India in about five years.
Co-founder Rowena Bird says the Indian market has really warmed up to Western brands lately, making this the perfect time for Lush's big expansion.
Lush plans 8 India stores FY27
Lush currently runs five stores here and wants to reach eight in FY27, with new spots coming up in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.
They're also stepping up local production: six made-in-India products already make up 6% of their sales, and 30 items will be produced locally.
Online shopping is huge too, now making up about 29% of India sales.