Royal Enfield to invest ₹2,200 cr in Satyavedu plant
Royal Enfield is making a big move, investing ₹2,200 crore in a brand-new factory at Satyavedu, Tirupati district. This is its first major expansion outside Tamil Nadu since 1901.
The plant will ramp up production by 900,000 bikes each year and aims to put India on the map as a global hotspot for premium motorcycles.
Andhra Pradesh sets aside 267 acres
The Andhra Pradesh government has set aside 267 acres for the project across Vanelluru and Rallakuppam villages.
Around 5,000 direct and indirect jobs are expected once things get rolling.
Phase one wraps up by 2029 with a vendor park to attract suppliers and build out a solid local manufacturing ecosystem.
As Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education, IT & Electronics, and Human Resources Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh, put it, "a global hub for premium motorcycle manufacturing."