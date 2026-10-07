Royal Mail plans up to 2,500 job cuts by 2027
Business
Royal Mail is planning to cut up to 2,500 jobs by 2027, mostly in head office and support roles.
The move comes as fewer people are sending letters (deliveries have dropped more than 70% since the mid-2000s) and the company faces more competition and big fines for missing delivery targets.
Delivery and processing jobs unaffected
If you're worried about your local mail carrier, don't be: front-line delivery and processing jobs aren't affected.
Royal Mail says these cuts will be less than 2% of its workforce and will happen mostly through people leaving on their own or retiring, with no forced layoffs.