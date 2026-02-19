₹1,600cr investment in Tamil Nadu's aerospace, defense sectors
Big news for Tamil Nadu—₹1,600 crore in fresh investments is coming to the state's aerospace and defense sectors.
Announced by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, these deals are set to bring about 1,900 new jobs and a serious upgrade to local tech and industry.
Major investments and job creation
PMI Engineering Exports is putting in ₹500 crore for a precision aerospace factory (hello, 1,000 jobs).
SIMVAYU is investing ₹600 crore in Chennai for an aviation training center with simulators—think next-gen pilot training—and 350 more jobs.
Tychon Global Systems will spend ₹500 crore on an ammunition plant in Thoothukudi (that's another 550 jobs).
Plus, IIT-Madras start-up Inbound Aerospace is launching an advanced aerospace manufacturing facility for recoverable/reusable spacecraft, satellite solar panels, green thrusters, avionics integration and clean-room assembly.