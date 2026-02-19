₹1,600cr investment in Tamil Nadu's aerospace, defense sectors

Major investments and job creation

PMI Engineering Exports is putting in ₹500 crore for a precision aerospace factory (hello, 1,000 jobs).

SIMVAYU is investing ₹600 crore in Chennai for an aviation training center with simulators—think next-gen pilot training—and 350 more jobs.

Tychon Global Systems will spend ₹500 crore on an ammunition plant in Thoothukudi (that's another 550 jobs).

Plus, IIT-Madras start-up Inbound Aerospace is launching an advanced aerospace manufacturing facility for recoverable/reusable spacecraft, satellite solar panels, green thrusters, avionics integration and clean-room assembly.