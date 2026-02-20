₹25,000cr export promotion mission launched to boost small exporters
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has rolled out the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), backed by ₹25,060 crore over six years.
The goal? Make exporting easier for small businesses and districts that usually get left out—by fixing finance gaps, cutting compliance hassles, and streamlining logistics.
It's all going digital too, merging older schemes into one smoother system.
Breaking down the budget
EPM is split into two main parts. Niryat Protsahan (₹10,401 crore) helps exporters with cheaper loans and credit cards for global trade.
Niryat Disha (₹14,659 crore) covers non-money stuff like help with paperwork, branding support, and reimbursing costs for trade fairs or transport—especially in places that haven't exported much before.
Targeting sectors affected by tariffs
The mission targets sectors hit hard by tariffs—think textiles, leather, gems, engineering goods, and seafood—helping them keep orders flowing and jobs intact despite US trade barriers.
Beyond business numbers, it's about making export growth more inclusive so even new regions can join India's big-picture Viksit Bharat vision.