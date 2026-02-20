₹25,000cr export promotion mission launched to boost small exporters Business Feb 20, 2026

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has rolled out the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), backed by ₹25,060 crore over six years.

The goal? Make exporting easier for small businesses and districts that usually get left out—by fixing finance gaps, cutting compliance hassles, and streamlining logistics.

It's all going digital too, merging older schemes into one smoother system.