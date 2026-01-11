₹8.6Lcr investment in Gujarat: Reliance, Adani lead the way

Reliance plans to double down on clean energy in Jamnagar—think solar power, battery storage, green hydrogen, and even India's largest AI-ready data center. The Adani Group will boost renewable energy and expand Mundra port's capacity. Other companies are jumping in too: Jyoti CNC Automation is investing big in aerospace and semiconductor tech, while Welspun is growing its pipeline business.

Why does it matter?

These investments could seriously speed up India's shift to renewables and make exporting goods easier through improved ports.

Plus, there are plans to grow sports facilities, healthcare, and education—so it's not just about industry; it could mean more opportunities for young people living or working in Gujarat too.