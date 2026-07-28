Runlayer sues Rippling, alleges theft of AI security trade secrets

Runlayer says an insider at Rippling tipped it off about the copycat project last month.

The lawsuit points to job listings tied to their tech and even a leaked screenshot of Rippling's new platform that supposedly uses Runlayer's proprietary tools.

Now, Runlayer wants damages and for the court to issue a preliminary injunction blocking Rippling from developing or selling a product designed with its trade secrets.

So far, no public response from Rippling, even though they got $3.4 million in New York tax credits last year for adding jobs.