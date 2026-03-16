RuPay cards to lose free lounge access: What to know

If you have a RuPay Select card, lounge access isn't automatic anymore. From April, you'll need to hit spending targets set by your bank each quarter (for example, PNB wants ₹5,000 spent between January and March for access in the next period).

Last chance to enjoy free lounge access

These changes take effect on April 1, 2026 (16 days from March 16, 2026).

If you count on those lounge visits for travel downtime or study breaks, it might be time to check your card status or look for alternatives.

Officials and banks say the changes aim to make lounge benefits more sustainable and align them with active card usage.